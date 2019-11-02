Short Interest in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Drops By 5.6%

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

