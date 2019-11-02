Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expands By 7.6%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 114,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 66,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $181.10 to $168.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,136. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.