Short Interest in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Increases By 6.7%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $64,569.96. Insiders sold a total of 98,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 1,434,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

