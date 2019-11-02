Short Interest in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Grows By 8.2%

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,267.58%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

