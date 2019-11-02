Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Grows By 6.4%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 655,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $28,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 83,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.37.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

