Short Interest in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Declines By 10.3%

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MMA Capital stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.61. MMA Capital has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 108.21% and a return on equity of 25.12%.

In other MMA Capital news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of MMA Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,230.00. Insiders bought 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $114,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MMA Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

