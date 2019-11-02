Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Declines By 6.0%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 242,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,133,375.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

