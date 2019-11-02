Short Interest in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Drops By 10.4%

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFSF opened at $39.75 on Friday. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $337.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFSF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

