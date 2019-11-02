Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Expands By 7.2%

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 1,444,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.26%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

