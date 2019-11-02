Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) Increases By 7.6%

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on QTRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTRH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 30,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $153.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quarterhill will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quarterhill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quarterhill by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.