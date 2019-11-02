Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Rises By 8.6%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Ryder System by 174.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

R opened at $50.23 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

