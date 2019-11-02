Short Interest in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Declines By 9.5%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 504,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,337. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

