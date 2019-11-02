Short Interest in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Rises By 7.0%

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on shares of SINA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SINA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SINA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SINA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SINA in the second quarter worth $48,078,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SINA in the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SINA by 53.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SINA has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. SINA had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SINA will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

