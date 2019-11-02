Short Interest in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rises By 5.4%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 671,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Resource America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,483,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 108.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

