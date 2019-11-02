Short Interest in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Decreases By 12.1%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUBI. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 433,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,437. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.72.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $339,625. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

