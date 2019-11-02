Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Expands By 6.3%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

