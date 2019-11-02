Short Interest in Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 8.2%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 539,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.04. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

YTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 164,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

