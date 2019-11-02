Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

IXC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,831. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

