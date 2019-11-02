Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Bought by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 98.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,527. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

