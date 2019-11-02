Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 459,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,000. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,278,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,087. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

