Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,241. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

