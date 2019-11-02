Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,792 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 377.6% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 3,402,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,962. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.