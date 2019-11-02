Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after acquiring an additional 427,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $235.71. 1,908,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,935. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $1,109,707.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

