Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Shares of JEC traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.07. 1,043,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

