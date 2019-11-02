Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Update

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 19,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 40.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares in the company, valued at $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $870.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

