Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion’s third-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both top and bottom line declined year over year. Nonetheless, the company provided promising fourth-quarter revenue guidance. Notably, the company’s Open-Channel Shannon SSDs are being commercially deployed in data centers of Alibaba and another “B-A-T customer,” which is a significant milestone. Silicon Motion is anticipated to benefit from adoption of its enterprise and industrial SSD offerings in the days ahead. However, higher sales of lower margined SSD solutions are likely to weigh on margins. Furthermore, uncertain macroeconomic conditions and imposition of tariff owing to the U.S.-China trade war has kept the company’s OEM customers and NAND flash vendors on tenterhooks for quite some time now, which remains a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.49.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 257,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 706,826 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 111,675 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,817 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

