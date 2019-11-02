Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 64.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group updated its FY19 guidance to $12.33-12.38 EPS.

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $154.10. 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $191.49.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.25%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.