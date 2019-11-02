Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.33-12.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $154.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.28 and a 12-month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 64.41%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.25%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

