SingularityNET (AGI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $133,804.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $133,804.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01415668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.