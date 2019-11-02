Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Sky Solar stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

