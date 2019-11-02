Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 5,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SWKS opened at $98.30 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

