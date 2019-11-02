Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Slate Retail REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slate Retail REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Slate Retail REIT stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.73. Slate Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.20 and a 1-year high of C$13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.25 million and a P/E ratio of -218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Slate Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,883.33%.

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

