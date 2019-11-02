SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Strong Earnings

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.38, approximately 5,395,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,315,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582,176 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,985,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 529,277 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in SM Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,956,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 467,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,453,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $884.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.