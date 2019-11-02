Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Global from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 160,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $60,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

