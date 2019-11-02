Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Down 6%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.89, 647,346 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 496,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMSI. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.