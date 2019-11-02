Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,451. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $159.30 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

