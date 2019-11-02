Smith Salley & Associates Sells 243 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. 10,656,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,123. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

