Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,851 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after acquiring an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after acquiring an additional 514,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after acquiring an additional 817,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after acquiring an additional 552,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. 8,652,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

