Smithfield Trust Co. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,652,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

