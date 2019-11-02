Smithfield Trust Co. Has $499,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 876,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,798,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,091. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

