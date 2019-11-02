Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 197 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Nice were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nice in the second quarter worth about $372,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,185,000 after buying an additional 244,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,152,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,257. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $159.30.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. ValuEngine cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

