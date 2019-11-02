SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.32

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 13703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is an increase from SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

