SnodeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $230.00 (SND)

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, SnodeCoin has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One SnodeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. SnodeCoin has a market capitalization of $66,908.00 and $230.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnodeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01413181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SnodeCoin Profile

SnodeCoin’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 37,916,200 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,200 coins. SnodeCoin’s official website is snode.co. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto.

SnodeCoin Coin Trading

SnodeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnodeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnodeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnodeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnodeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnodeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.