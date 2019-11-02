Sogou (SOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sogou to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Sogou has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sogou to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOGO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Sogou has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

