Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 over the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 257,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 430,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

SOI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 1,066,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,409. The stock has a market cap of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

