Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price

Headlines about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a daily sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s analysis:

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBSDY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

