SounDAC Trading 97.7% Lower Over Last Week (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 87.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, SounDAC has traded down 97.7% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market cap of $13,253.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00035777 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000865 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001802 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

