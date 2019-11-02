Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Southern stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Southern has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

