S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $271.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $301.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of S&P Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.42.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,275. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.92 and a 200-day moving average of $238.12. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 409.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

