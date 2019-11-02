Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on ONCE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE opened at $109.90 on Friday. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $114.20. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 397.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

